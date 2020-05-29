Vinod Kapri filmed migrants who cycled from Delhi to their Bihar village

A few weeks ago, journalist-turned-filmmaker Vinod Kapri asked Ritesh Kumar Pandit, a construction worker from Saharsa, Bihar, to reconsider his decision to leave Delhi. Pandit, 22, was a daily wager and had no work after the countrywide lockdown was announced.

Pandit and his friends had begun to depend on the generosity of others to survive. “We aren’t beggars, we don’t like having to beg for rations. Now our landlords are demanding rent and everyone at home has also been crying,” Pandit had said. As India copes with a migrant crisis debacle, many who are more ...