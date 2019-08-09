Visit this quiet Himachali village before it becomes a tourist hotspot

Clear sunshine streaming through the window, a cool breeze blowing in from the same source, an orchestra of birdsong just outside… It took a few disoriented seconds to realise I was not dreaming. I had escaped the city. I was in Jibhi.

The little village in Himachal Pradesh’s Tirthan Valley is set at a height of about 1,400 metres. It had taken us close to 15 hours to reach our homestay, primarily because we had decided to travel in a Volvo bus up (see box). But Jibhi’s clean air and relatively untouched natural beauty shamed us out of our exhaustion. The ...