What ails democratic politics?

Rethinking Democracy Edited by Andrew Gamble and Tony Wright Wiley, Rs 14.99, 172 pages There was a time when western political pundits were obsessed with the idea of the imminent death of communism, and for many it became a full-time occupation to write its obituary.

And when the “God” eventually did die, we were told the future henceforth belonged to western-style liberal democracy. Remember Francis Fukuyama’s triumphal prediction that the collapse of Soviet communism was “not just ... the passing of a particular period of post-war history, ...