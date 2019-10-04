When bags have wings

I love planning holidays. Every new year, I pounce upon the virgin calendar, check if a few of our many national and state holidays have fallen close to weekends and if, therefore, I can turn them into short or long breaks away from the city pent. And then comes the best part — picking a destination from my bottomless travel bucket list.

Many pleasurable hours of confusion are spent on this happy enterprise. Should it be this or that? The hills or the sea? Restful or frenetic? Incredible India or the decadent occident? This holiday season was no exception. I have meditated on it ...