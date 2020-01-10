Young and angry

Students have borne the brunt of the brute force of power over the ongoing countrywide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Be it the attack at Jamia Millia, Aligarh Muslim University or Jawaharlal Nehru University, it is their opposition to the Act that has riled the leaders of the ruling party most.

Labelled anti-national, beaten up and their understanding of issues mocked at in elaborate videos, students have been asked to stop wasting their time taking to the streets and focus on their textbooks instead. Do not seek answers to questions you don’t understand: ...