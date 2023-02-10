JUST IN
IT firm Info Edge reports loss of Rs 116.5 crore in December quarter
17.64% of exclusive POCSO cases reported conviction: Centre tells Lok Sabha

Conviction was reported in nearly 18% cases in which the accused were booked under the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the government told Lok Sabha

Topics
POCSO | Centre

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Child Abuse, POCSO
Conviction was reported in nearly 18 per cent cases in which the accused were booked under the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the government told Lok Sabha on Friday citing a third party evaluation.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also said fast track special courts have disposed of more than 1, 37,000 cases up to December, 2022.

"As per third party evaluation conducted by National Productivity Council, 17.64 per cent of exclusive POCSO cases reported conviction."

Regular review meetings have been conducted by the Department of Justice to expedite the robust implementation of the scheme including establishment of remaining fast track special courts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 23:27 IST

