20 new IT firms have set up operations in Kerala amid easing of curbs

-
ALSO READ
Hit by Covid-19, Startek June-quarter loss widens to $5.2 million
Global sport is under 'greater risk' of match fixing, Europol warns
Corporate HR exec starts Rice ATM to help the poor hit by Covid-19 pandemic
Covid-19: Is it time to let metro rail services restart across India?
Premium smartphone sales in India drop 32% in June quarter: Report
-
Amid easing of
lockdown curbs, at least 20 new IT companies have set up operations in Kerala andfive existing firms have sought more space as part of their expansion plans, the state government said.
The government said with the advent of new companies, more than 300 new job opportunities were created andwithin 100 days, 500 new jobs will be created in Technopark.
"... 20 new IT companies have come to Kerala to set up their operations here.Along with this, five existing companies have also asked for more space as part of their expansion plans.
With the advent of new companies, more than 300 new job opportunities were created.It is expected that within 100 days, 500 new jobs will be created in Technopark, Trivandrum; 1,000 in Infopark, Kochi; and 125 in Cyberpark, Kozhikode," the state government said in a release.
The release said the Technocity building complex, Technopark Phase III building, Brigade group projects in Technocity, Technopark Phase I and Infopark, and the projects of Lulu group are some of the new projects in the IT sector.
"Winwish, a company currently operating in the Technopark, has decided to build its own campus on one acre with an investment of Rs 100 crore.More companies have expressed interest in coming to Kerala and discussions on this are in progress.
The government is constructing a two lakh sq ft building in Technocity at a cost of Rs 100 crore and will be commissioned in December this year," the release said.
The government said thecompleted Koratty Infopark and IBS's IT campus will be operational by next year and work on the Caspian Technology Park, Media System India Solutions and Plug n Play Business Office at Kozhikode Cyberpark is also in progress.
The government also observed IT companies are shifting to a hybrid working system where they combine work from home and work from the office.
"Currently, IT Parks are staffed by 5-10 per cent of employees only. The new method allows companies to achieve up to 85 per cent productivity. According to the companies, 20 per cent of employees will continue to work from home even after Covid.
IT Parks in the State employ about 1.10 lakh people," the release said.
About 3.30 lakh indirect employment opportunities were generated through these parks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU