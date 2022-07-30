5G auction day 5 concludes, will continue for few more days: Vaishnaw

-
ALSO READ
Kerala Minister calls out Ashwini Vaishnaw for 'playing cheap politics'
Things moving on track as per schedule for 5G launch: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Start of new era for Indian Telecom: Vaishnaw on 5G spectrum auction
No plan to privatise railways, need to accept latest tech: Ashwini Vaishnaw
5G spectrum auction enters Day 2: Jio may be lead bidder in fifth round
-
India had drawn bids totalling about $19 billion for 5G spectrum and the process is likely to continue for the coming few days, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.
Reliance Industries' Jio, rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, as well as billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Enterprises Ltd were all among the bidders for 5G airwaves.
Vaishnaw said he expects the rollout of 5G - which government says can provide data speeds about 10 times faster than 4G - by October this year.
On Friday, seven rounds of bidding took place, and incrementally Rs 231.6 crore was recorded. In all, 23 rounds of bidding were conducted till Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)