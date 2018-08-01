A la carte: Vistara offers pick-and-pay option on fares and services

has announced a scheme that allows passengers to cherry-pick from a range of fare and services the full-service carrier provides and pay only for their selections.

The passengers can choose from four fare categories across economy, premium economy and business classes: Lite, Value, and Starting Thursday, people can book for ' Freedom Fares', except for 'Economy Lite', which will be available August 29 onwards.

THE CATEGORIES AND SERVICES OFFERED:

-- LITE: Available in Economy Class only and for the customers eeking the lowest fares. It does not include complimentary meals but a buy-on-board option of snacks and drinks will be available. Customers will be allowed to check-in one baggage upto 15kg for free.

-- VALUE: Available in Premium Economy and Business Class. The fares are essentially the same as the competitive fares available today, and offer similar features. Changes and cancellations possible with a fee.

-- STANDARD: Available in all classes, and priced at add-on to 'Lite'and 'Value' fares, this category offers additional benefits such as additional baggage allowance and greater flexibility with lower change and cancel fees.

-- FLEXI: Available in all classes, and priced add-on to 'Standard' fares. Offers nil change and cancellation fees, in addition to certain other benefits such as additional free baggage allowance an priority check-in, baggage handling, and boarding.

The airline said the categories were designed based on a comprehensive customer research and feedback.

Explaining the rationale behind the scheme, Chief Executive Officer, said consumers today had a vast range of options and the one-size-fits-all approach was becoming redundant.

"It is the age of flexibility; of deciding for yourself; of doing things at your own terms. We observed this consumer behaviour over a period of time and are delighted to bring 'Vistara Freedom Fares'to the discerning trallers," Thng said.

The airline also announced the introduction of ''Vistara World', its free inflight entertainment system with video and audio content of more than 70 hours streamed wirelessly onto personal handheld devices and laptops.

‘Vistara World’ will be rolled out fleet-wide in August 2018, subject to regulatory approvals, the airline said.

"Together with the introduction of wireless streaming of in-flight entertainment content, the attractive bundled features will provide more choices and to customers and also help us enhance overall customer satisfaction and experience," Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer of Vistara said.