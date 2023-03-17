A quarter or two might be tough, but growth will be back: TCS CEO designate

The macroeconomic difficulty in India might remain for a quarter or two, but growth will come back. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (CEO) designate K Krithivasan said on Friday. He added that there is "more need" for digital transformation now.

"Maybe for a quarter or two this disturbance will remain but growth has to come back, our customers have to transform and leverage all the digital technologies available with them," he said while addressing the media online, along with the outgoing .

He added that would continue to focus on transforming the customers and bringing technology to the centre of their business.

On being asked about the changes that can be expected under his leadership, Krithivasan said, "We will continue to focus on our core principles and fine-tune as we go along".

" has been built on a continuous evolutionary approach, so don't expect dramatic changes," he added.



Gopinathan stepped down from his role on March 16. During the press conference on Friday, he said that it is not needed that every change means a change in strategy. "We will recalibrate what we do as the market situation changes."

He also said that the choice of Krithivasan as the next was driven by the company's board and the chairman of Tata Group, N Chandrasekaran. "They looked at a variety of candidates and felt Krithi was the best fit," he said.

Gopinathan also said he would be available to Krithivasan "100 per cent" during the transition period and ensure a "smooth transition". He added that they owe it to the shareholders.

"Will ensure that there is a smooth transition," Krithivasan also said.

Gopinathan added that had been built on two pillars of customer centricity and employees and that he wants to double down on making customer relationships stronger.

He said the company's nine-month growth was 14.8 per cent, and he has "absolutely no clue" about FY24.