JUST IN
Future Retail insolvency: Deadline for bids extended to November 3
Spectrum auction to hurt India's satellite play, says Sunil Mittal
Oyo starts internal probe after couple filmed in Noida hotel
Over 30% increase in last-minute bookings for the Diwali long weekend: Oyo
Office space net absorption expected to reach pre-pandemic levels: experts
JSW Group to foray into lending with Rs 400 cr investment in captive NBFC
Byju's to raise $600 mn, in talks with Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth funds
Adani, I Squared Capital, DP World among participants at Concor roadshow
DLF sells housing units worth Rs 4,092 cr in Apr-Sep, up 62% Y-o-Y
Moonlighting unacceptable, action taken against few: Happiest Minds
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Future Retail insolvency: Deadline for bids extended to November 3
Business Standard

A tough call: Can VIL face the onslaught of rivals Jio, Airtel in 5G race?

Crippling debt, falling subscriber numbers, super-aggressive competitors and a government dragging its feet on a debt-to-equity conversion make the going tricky

Topics
Vodafone Idea | 5G | 5G technology

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Vodafone Idea
So, either the government needs to take a decision on the issue soon. Or VIL needs to raise money quickly and join the 5G race

Can Vodafone-Idea Ltd (VIL) face the onslaught of its rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in the 5G race and manage to hold on to its customers as it battles growing financial challenges?

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vodafone Idea

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 21:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.