ABG Shipyard's committee of creditors votes in favour of liquidation

-
ALSO READ
Lenders to debt-laden ABG Shipyard reject resolution plan by Liberty House
Ready to pay for Adhunik Metaliks bid, Liberty House tells NCLT
NCLT turns down prayer for revival of Adhunik Metaliks insolvency process
Will the power sector be as lucky as steel and find its own Liberty House?
How NCLT Chennai's order may restrain the freedom of creditors' panel
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU