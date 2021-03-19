Accenture's strong Q2 show: What does it mean for Indian IT industry?

Accenture's good showing in its second quarter results suggests it might be a good year for the IT and consulting firm, but may not necessarily mean a good year for the broader technology services sector, experts said.

"While Accenture’s recent strength in outsourcing has often been perceived as the lead indicator for Indian IT by consensus, it needs to be seen whether it is coming at the expense of market share consolidation," said analysts Sudheer Guntupalli and Hardik Sangani of ICICI Securities in a post earnings note on Friday.

The brokerage maintained its underweight stance on the IT sector, because of reversion of traffic from digital to physical channels as Covid scare fizzles out, limited long-term visibility around a technology change, and cannibalization or deflation of the existing revenue lines attributed to technology changes.

Indian IT service providers have managed to seize the opportunity presented by Covid, but they have faced challenges going through a lot of renegotiation with customers, according to DD Mishra, senior director analyst at Gartner. Not all have benefited equally, he said. "The top line has eroded, and the amount of growth which they expected is not there. They have definitely grown and are in the process of recovery, some have managed and been smarter," he said.

However, he expects on an overall basis businesses would be moving towards recovery.

What fueled Accenture's growth?

"These were solid results (for Accenture) but only the first down payment on what is looking to be a great year. They have a stacked pipeline, the market is growing fast and we are moving into a critical skills shortage which will allow them to keep margins high. I think they are successfully keeping expectations below what they are likely going to achieve," said Peter Bendor-Samuel, CEO at research firm Everest Group.

on Thursday raised its full-year revenue forecast, and reported an 8 percent increase in second quarter revenue (in dollar terms), helped by record bookings of $16 billion.

has over the last year, doubled down on its digital services by aggressively investing in cloud-based technology, which has paid off for the company. New bookings for the quarter ended February 28, 2021 were a record $16 billion, with bookings in both consulting and outsourcing, at $8 billion each.

Over the course of the pandemic, customers have looked at being cost effective, and drive operational efficiency, said Mishra. " is known to drive operational efficiency and cost. And this particular crisis may have given some more opportunities to convince their customers to look at overall total cost of ownership, drive more automation, more digitalization and try and align themselves to the business outcome, more cloud transformations, etc, to migrate applications to cloud," he added.

There has been some shift in Accenture's way of dealing as well. Over the past 1-1.5 years, Accenture has moved from being more transformational, but are now open to look at legacy business as well. That will give them exposure to a lot of bigger markets, which they were probably previously not into, added Mishra.

Everest's Bendor-Samuel however, expects the overall market to show strong results driven by the themes of practical digital at scale, modernisation, and return of discretionary spending.

"Outsourcing the legacy tail – as the two drivers (of digital and scale and modernisation) take hold, firms are left with some legacy which does not make sense to modernize, rather than keep two operating models they are moving these tails to service providers," he added.