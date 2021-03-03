Accenture to bear Covid-19 vaccine cost for eligible employees, dependents

-
Accenture in India said on Wednesday that it will cover Covid-19 vaccination costs for its employees, who are eligible and choose to receive the vaccination. Accenture in India will also cover the cost for the employees and their dependents who are part of the company's medical benefits programme.
“As we continue to navigate the pandemic, nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our people. At Accenture in India we have continued to monitor and consider the guidance of external experts and groups, including international health organisations and local health authorities. Based on this, we strongly support the scientific and public health advice that encourages vaccination," said Rekha M Menon, Chairperson and Senior Managing Director, Accenture in India.
India began rolling out the third phase of vaccinations for Covid-19 from March 1. The phase includes eligible citizens above 60 years of age and those between 45 and 59 years, with specified co-morbidities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set the ball rolling for the third phase of vaccination with an early-morning jab of Covaxin, the vaccine made by Indias Bharat Biotech, at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
