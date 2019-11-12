Accenture, SAP co-develop cloud-based solution to help utility firms

and SAP on Tuesday announced that they are co-innovating and co-developing the new SAP Cloud for Utilities solution to help more effectively manage business processes and customer experiences.

This initiative aims to elevate energy transition and customer experiences, helping quickly adapt and thrive in times of change.

The solution is designed to be deployed in a cloud or hybrid environment to help utility automate sales processes, freeing up more resources to create meaningful customer experiences that can result in loyalty and revenue.

SAP Cloud for Utilities can incorporate intelligent technologies and real-time business insights, building extensive capabilities around marketing, service, commerce, product bundling, self-service, fulfillment of complex services and subscription billing for commodity and non-commodity products.

"Working with SAP and our utility industry co-innovation group to accelerate developing SAP's cloud-based platform for utilities can enable our clients to better create new experiences for their customers while streamlining back office operations," Jean-Marc Ollagnier, group chief executive for Accenture's Resources business said in a statement.

Additionally, and SAP also plan to integrate data with Experience Management solutions from SAP and existing operational data to help enable utility companies manage end-to-end core processes, networks and employees more efficiently.

"SAP Cloud for Utilities is our strategic cloud solution, designed to support lead-to-cash processes that can enable utilities to capture new opportunities and develop fresh business models in the dynamic market for innovative commodity and non-commodity products," SAP Industries Co-President Peter Maier added.