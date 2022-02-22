Accenture to deploy ERP system for ABFRL for better customer service

-
ALSO READ
Accenture to drive digital transformation at Aditya Birla Fashion
Mobile industry vital for India to be $5 trn economy by 2025: K M Birla
Aditya Birla Fashion Q3 net profit up over three-folds at Rs 196.80 crore
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India elects to bat, field an unchanged playing 11
Oracle to see Cloud ERP biz reach $20 bn in 5 years: Larry Ellison
-
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Tuesday said it has collaborated with IT firm Accenture for deployment of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that will enhance customer service.
"The new ERP system will support ABFRL which owns brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England across stores in India to efficiently manage multiple fulfilment channels and consolidate disparate technology systems," said a joint statement.
The system will be designed to enhance customer service by combining ABFRL's manufacturing and retail functions into a digital core for fashion and vertical business, it said.
However, the joint statement did not mention the cost of work.
"The consolidation and digitization of our core ERP system will help us improve agility and responsiveness in a digital-first world, even as we expand our operations and integrate new businesses to grow our brands and product portfolio, enter new consumer segments, and expand into new markets, ABFRL Chief Digital and Information Officer Praveen Shrikhande said.
Manish Gupta, Lead for Accenture's Products industry group in India, said, the collaboration with ABFRL will not only help them build an integrated digital core across manufacturing, wholesale and retail functions to drive operational efficiencies but also unlock new value for future disruptions and growth.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU