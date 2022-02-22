SIS bags project worth Rs 225 cr to provide security solutions to CIL arm

-
SIS Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged a project worth Rs 225 crore to provide security solutions to Coal India-arm MCL.
As part of the contract, SIS will deploy security personnel in different categories to provide security services across 18 sites of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) at Sambalpur, Bhubaneshwar, IB Valley Coalfields and Talcher Coalfields.
"SIS Ltd...announced that it has been awarded a two-year contract valued at approximately Rs 225 crore to provide security solutions at 18 sites of Mahanadi Coalfields located across India with an option to renew for a further one-year period," the company said in a statement.
