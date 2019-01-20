AccorHotels eyes 25% growth in 4-5 years riding on an asset-light model

After completing a decade in India last year, AccorHotels is looking to grow its footprint in the country rapidly. It will launch new properties in known cities and enter new territories as well. It will follow an asset-light model and bring new sub-brands to India to expand its network by 25 per cent in four-five years.

The first step would be to roll out newer brands in a city — which it calls a densification strategy — where it already has a presence and anticipates more demand. Newer locations will be picked based on their economic or regional significance. To stay ...