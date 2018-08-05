Acquisition of Scootsy will add muscle to Swiggy's network of restaurants

Swiggy is in a hurry. Last week, the online food delivery company scooped up Mumbai-based on-demand delivery firm Scootsy. The acquisition of three-year-old Scootsy will serve two purposes: One, it will add muscle to Swiggy’s network of 40,000 restaurants, and two, it will help diversify its delivery repertoire.

According to reports, Swiggy wants to move beyond food to cover pharma, electronics and groceries. If that is so, fulfilling the promise of timely delivery over and over again will remain its key challenge. Too many players in the industry have fallen by the wayside ...