Adani Cement's ACC and Ambuja to resume Himachal Pradesh operations

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Adani Cement, part of the embattled Adani Group of companies, on Monday said its ACC and Ambuja Cements businesses will resume operations at two plants in the after resolving issues over freight rates.

All stakeholders have amicably resolved the issues on freight rates in the state of Himachal Pradesh, the company said, adding that ACC and Ambuja will resume operations on Tuesday at the Gagal and Darlaghat plants.

The parties have agreed what equates to a 10-12% cut in overall freight rates from Tuesday, the company said.

The two plants have been shut for more two months owing to deadlocked negotiations between Adani Group's cement business and Himachal Pradesh-based truck drivers, government officials and truckers have said.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

