Adani Electricity, a subsidiary of Adani Transmission, will invest Rs 1,200 crore in its Mumbai distribution business during the current financial year (FY20). The investment is expected to help make up for the lack of capacity addition in the previous years of the distribution asset.

Adani Group acquired the Mumbai distribution business from Reliance Infrastructure in August last year. The firm now wants to invest in expanding transmission network for the distribution business.

