JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Kapil Wadhawan moves SC over NCLAT stay against his Rs 91,000-cr DHFL offer
Business Standard

Adani, GMR among firms in next round for Mumbai's CSMT rly station revamp

Redevelopment cost pegged at Rs 1,642 cr; project to be executed on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT)-basis

Topics
railway station | Adani Group | GMR group

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
A view of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station (CSMT) in Mumbai

Nine bidders have qualified to submit their proposals for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station (CSMT) in Mumbai.

A statement from the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) said these are Adani Railways Transport, GMR Enterprises, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings, Brookfield Infrastructure Fund IV, and Moribus Holdings.

The selected bidders have reached the Request for Proposal (RFP) stage. There were 10 bidders in the earlier Request for Quotation (RFQ) stage and Keystone Realtors is the only one that did not qualify.

It is estimated that the redevelopment cost of the station (mandatory cost), including cost of financing and contingency, among others, is Rs 1,642 crore. The project is to be executed on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT)-basis.

IRSDC said the applications were evaluated in accordance to the financial capacity of bidders. They needed to have a minimum net worth of Rs 821 crore at the close of preceding financial year, among other qualifications.

The entire bidding procedure is a two-stage bidding process consisting of RFQ and RFP. The selected bidder after the RFP stage shall take up the redevelopment of the CSMT Railway station, IRSDC said.

IRSDC had invited request for qualification (RFQ) for redevelopment of the station through the public-private partnership (PPP) route on August 20, 2020. This had come after an in-principle approval of the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC). The committee had representatives from the ministry of finance, ministry of law, NITI Aayog and the ministry of railways, among others.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, June 01 2021. 16:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.