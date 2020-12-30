Adani Green commissions 100-Mw solar project ahead of schedule

Adani Solar Energy Kutchh Two Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Limited (AGEL), has commissioned a 100-Mw solar power project at Khirsara, Gujarat, ahead of the schedule.

The project has a power purchase agreement with Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) at Rs 2.44/kWh (unit) for 25 years.

With this project, the total operational renewable capacity of AGEL has reached 2,950 Mw. The company in a statement said this indicates a CAGR of 55 per cent in capacity addition, since March 2016. AGEL has total renewable capacity of 14,195 MW including 11,245 Mw awarded and under implementation projects; and targets commissioning of renewable capacity of 25 Gw by 2025, said the company’s statement.

“The commencement of the 100-Mw solar power project is another significant step towards achieving our vision of 25 Gw by 2025,” said Vneet S Jaain, MD & CEO, AGEL.