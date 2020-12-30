Adani Green commissions 100-Mw solar project ahead of schedule

-
ALSO READ
Adani Green to tie up with 10 foreign banks for $1.8 billion funding
Spain's Solarpack Corp quotes lowest tariff of Rs 2.36/unit for solar power
Adani Green completes acquisition of 205 MW solar assets from Essel
Adani Green Energy in focus; shares advance 7% to hit a fresh record high
Optimism on renewables
-
Adani Solar Energy Kutchh Two Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), has commissioned a 100-Mw solar power project at Khirsara, Gujarat, ahead of the schedule.
The project has a power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) at Rs 2.44/kWh (unit) for 25 years.
ALSO READ: 82% MoUs with investors turned into actual projects past 10 years: TN govt
With this project, the total operational renewable capacity of AGEL has reached 2,950 Mw. The company in a statement said this indicates a CAGR of 55 per cent in capacity addition, since March 2016. AGEL has total renewable capacity of 14,195 MW including 11,245 Mw awarded and under implementation projects; and targets commissioning of renewable capacity of 25 Gw by 2025, said the company’s statement.
“The commencement of the 100-Mw solar power project is another significant step towards achieving our vision of 25 Gw renewable energy by 2025,” said Vneet S Jaain, MD & CEO, AGEL.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU