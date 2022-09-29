Adani Green commissions largest 600 MW wind-solar plant in Rajasthan

Ltd (AGEL) on Thursday said it has commissioned the world's largest wind-solar power plant of 600 MW capacity in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The plant has a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs 2.69/kwh for 25 years, a company statement said.

The project consists of 600 MW solar and 150 MW wind plants, it said adding it shall not only reduce intermittency of renewable energy power, but also help the country in optimal utilisation of transmission network.

In May 2022, AGEL operationalised India's first hybrid power plant with a capacity of 390 MW in Jaisalmer.

With the commissioning of the 600 MW plant, AGEL now has total operational generation capacity of 6.7 GW, including operational hybrid power generation capacity of 1 GW, the largest in the world, it said.

This puts AGEL's total renewable portfolio of 20.4 GW well on track to reach its vision of 45 GW capacity by 2030.

The 600 MW hybrid plant is housed in two AGEL subsidiaries namely Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Two Ltd (AHEJ2L) and Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Three Ltd (AHEJ3L).

