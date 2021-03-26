Adani Green Energy acquires 75 MW solar capacities from Sterling & Wilson

-
ALSO READ
Adani Green Energy to buy 74.94 MW solar projects of Sterling and Wilson
Adani Green Energy commissions 150 MW solar plant in Kutch, growth at 55%
Adani Ports, Adani Green: How to trade Adani group stocks in the days ahead
Adani energy business joins top-20 global club on massive renewables thrust
Adani Green, Adani Ports: Trading strategies for Adani Group stocks
-
Adani Green Energy on Friday said it has acquired 100 per cent stake in two special purpose vehicles (SPVs) that own 75 MW operating solar projects in Telangana from Sterling & Wilson.
The projects, commissioned in 2017, have long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) with the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana.
"Adani Green Energy Limited has completed acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital and all the securities of Surajkiran Solar Technologies Private Limited and Dinkar Technologies Private Limited from Sterling and Wilson Private Limited," it said in a BSE filing.
Earlier this week, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) had signed definitive agreements with Sterling & Wilson, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, for the acquisition.
The enterprise valuation of the two target SPVs is Rs 446 crore, the company had said.
With this acquisition, AGEL will increase its operating renewable capacity to 3,470 MW with a total renewable portfolio of 15,240 MW, it had said.
Vneet S Jaain, MD and CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd, had said, "Strengthening our portfolio through organic and inorganic growth opportunities is an integral part of our vision to build a capacity of 25 GW by 2025 and become the largest renewables company in the world.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU