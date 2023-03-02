Adani Green's operating renewable portfolio reaches record 8,024 MW

on Thursday said its 700-MW hybrid green energy project has become operational, which took its total operating renewable portfolio to 8,024 MW, the largest in India.

The project is its fourth wind-solar hybrid power plant fully operational at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, a company statement said.

It stated that the 700-MW plant is the world's largest wind-solar hybrid power plant.

"With the successful operationalisation of the 700-MW plant, the world's largest wind-solar hybrid power plant, AGEL now has the largest operating renewable portfolio in India with 8,024 MW," it said.

The combined operational generation capacity of this newly added hybrid power plant is 700 MW and has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) at Rs 3.24/kwh for 25 years.

This new hybrid power plant consists of a combination of 600 MW solar and 510 MW wind plants. The latest hybrid plant deploys advanced renewable technologies like bifacial solar PV modules and horizontal single-axis trackers (HSAT) systems to enable maximum electricity generation from solar energy.

The plant is co-located and is designed to deliver CUF of minimum 50 per cent, the highest CUF of any renewable project in India.

The plant harnesses the potential of renewable energy by resolving intermittency of the generation and provides a more reliable solution to meet the rising power demand.

The plant is housed under AGEL's 100 per cent subsidiary Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Four Limited.

Earlier in May 2022, it had operationalised India's first hybrid power plant of 390 MW. This was followed by the commissioning of the world's largest co-located hybrid power plant of 600 MW in September 2022 and the third hybrid power plant of 450 MW in December 2022. All three of these hybrid energy generation assets are located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

