Adani Green Energy to buy 74.94 MW solar projects of Sterling and Wilson

-
ALSO READ
Adani Green gains 4% on commissioning 100-MW solar power plant in Gujarat
Investors bet big on Adani Green, but risk-reward outlook is open question
Adani Green Energy commissions 150 MW solar plant in Kutch, growth at 55%
Adani Green commissions 100-Mw solar project ahead of schedule
Adani energy business joins top-20 global club on massive renewables thrust
-
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Wednesday announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in two special purpose vehicles (SPV) holding 74.94 MW operating solar projects of Sterling & Wilson, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company.
The projects, commissioned in 2017, are located in Medak District of Telangana and have long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited.
The enterprise valuation of the target SPV is Rs 446 crore. With this acquisition, AGEL will increase its operating renewable capacity to 3,470 MW with a total renewable portfolio of 15,240 MW, Adani Green said in a statement.
The closing of the transaction is subject to customary approvals and condition, it added.
Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd said: "Strengthening our portfolio through organic and inorganic growth opportunities is an integral part of the our vision to build a capacity of 25 GW by 2025 and become the largest renewables company in the world. We will leverage the strength of our platform and capital management philosophy to achieve operational improvements and value-accretive returns from the project."
--IANS
rrb/sn/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU