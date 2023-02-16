JUST IN
Ambuja Cements declared as preferred bidder for Uskalvagu limestone block
Delay in renewable energy project? Centre can blacklist companies
Biggest corporate bond deal: HDFC raises Rs 25,000 crore via NCDs
Adani Enterprises to freeze capital expenditure in new road projects
92% recruiters optimistic about hiring in first half of 2023: Naukri.com
US is going to see a muted growth, not recession in 2023-24: Tech Mahindra
Luxury carpet brand Obeetee eyes Rs 1,000 crore turnover in FY24
Hindustan Zinc to talk to mines ministry to acquire Vedanta's assets
Hindalco likely to hike domestic capex in FY24 on robust demand
Indian electric scooter maker Ather installs over 1000 fast-charging units
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Ambuja Cements declared as preferred bidder for Uskalvagu limestone block
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Adani Green to disclose refinancing plan after fiscal year ends: Source

Adani and two of its main subsidiaries, including Adani Green, caught up in a short-selling storm in recent weeks are holding calls with bond investors on Feb. 16 and Feb. 21

Topics
Adani Green Energy | Gautam Adani | Adani Group

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Adani, Adani Group
Photo: Bloomberg

(Corrects date to Feb 16, not 15, in second paragraph)

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Adani Green Energy has a refinancing plan which will be disclosed after the fiscal year ends, an executive of the embattled Adani group informed bondholders on a call on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters.

Adani and two of its main subsidiaries, including Adani Green, caught up in a short-selling storm in recent weeks are holding calls with bond investors on Feb. 16 and Feb. 21.

 

(This story has been corrected to change the date to Feb. 16, not Feb. 15, in paragraph 2)

 

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Green Energy

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 21:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.