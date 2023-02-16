Adani Green to disclose refinancing plan after fiscal year ends: Source

-
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Adani Green Energy has a refinancing plan which will be disclosed after the fiscal year ends, an executive of the embattled Adani group informed bondholders on a call on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters.
Adani and two of its main subsidiaries, including Adani Green, caught up in a short-selling storm in recent weeks are holding calls with bond investors on Feb. 16 and Feb. 21.
(This story has been corrected to change the date to Feb. 16, not Feb. 15, in paragraph 2)
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi)
First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 21:07 IST
