Adani Group all set to acquire new 'space' for Thiruvananthapuram airport

The Adani Group, which took over the control of running Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in October last year, has now put a pedal to make it world class, and the latest proposed acquisition is a state of the art building located at a stone's throw from the airport.
According to a source, discussions have reached the closing stages and the deal is all set to be inked in taking over the building, which is presently a functional one.
Incidentally, the Adani Group is already engaged in building the Vizhinjam Port, which is located about 15 kms from the airport.
On the anvil is a plan to develop an existing water body that passes near to the airport and this is being done with a vision to make sure that the airport is accessible through the water too.
It was just the other day they opened a state of the art all new luxurious lounge inside the airport, which includes live counters and buffet for South, North Indian and continental cuisine.
Apart from that, since they took over the airport they have been engaged in talks with several international airlines and very soon they are confident of starting operations of a few airlines, including one from Australia.
