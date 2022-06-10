Adani group figures in Sri Lanka's parliamentary debate on electricity bill

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka faces worst currency depreciation, tourism affected: Lanka IOC MD
Sri Lankan Cabinet defers 21st Amendment to the Constitution by a week
Lankan Tamil leaders write to Stalin, seek Centre's help for Amendment 13
Sri Lanka to ease regulations over control of foreign earnings conversion
Sri Lanka seeks up to $4 bn ahead of IMF talks; Pak to name finance chief
-
A renewable energy deal with India's Adani group figured in Sri Lanka's parliamentary debate on the Electricity Amendment bill, which was passed in Parliament on Thursday amid resistance from Opposition lawmakers and industry trade unions.
The Opposition charged that an unsolicited government-to-government agreement to build a 500 MW wind power plant in the northern coast with the involvement of the Adani Group was key to the amendments to the 1989 Act.
The amendments to the Sri Lanka Electricity Act were passed with 120 votes in favour of the amendments against 36 in the 225-member Parliament amid strong resistance from power sector trade unions in the state-run Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB). Thirteen MPs abstained in the voting.
The state power entity CEB engineers had given notice of a strike to protest the amendments becoming law.
The CEB engineers union claimed that the government was rushing through the amendments to give large renewable energy deals to Adani group, which has signed an unsolicited government-to-government agreement to build a 500 MW wind power plant.
The main Opposition SJB wanted projects beyond 10 MW capacity to go through a competitive bidding process, but the majority of the government MPs voted against the clause. The amendments proposed to facilitate the new generation plants and overhead lines with an aim to fast track renewable energy projects.
Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara said Sri Lanka was facing daily power cuts because it had no dollars to import fuel to generate power. He said low contributions are coming from renewable energy sources because many projects have been delayed due to resistance from CEB engineers.
Threatened with a power outage islandwide due to the strike, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last night declared electricity an essential service.
The union later said they were temporarily calling off the strike.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU