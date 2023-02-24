JUST IN
Reliance Retail fills GAP: US brand opens its own store in Mumbai
Sri Lanka's body approves renewable energy projects of Adani group
Telecom tycoon Sunil Mittal seeking a stake in Paytm, says report
BBC does not have an agenda, says chief to staff in India after I-T survey
CLoudSek finds 31,179 numbers impersonating as fake customer care helplines
Delhi's plans to allow only electric bike taxis to impact millions: Uber
Uber says unfeasible EV mandates risk finishing off bike taxi sector
GreenLine Logistics deploys LNG trucks at Dalmia Cement's Maharashtra plan
Apple may launch high-end, low-end second-generation AR headset in 2025
ABB to invest Rs 1,000 cr in India in next 5 years; new facility in Nashik
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Startup GoMechanic announces turnaround in core business in January
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Adani Group has sought 94,000 sq mt land for SEZ, township, says Gujarat CM

The Gautam Adani group has sought 94,000 square metres of 'gauchar' and non-arable land from the Gujarat government to build a township and special economic zone, the state Assembly was informed

Topics
Adani Group | SEZ

Press Trust of India  |  Gandhinagar 

Adani, Adani Group
Photo: Bloomberg

The Gautam Adani group has sought 94,000 square metres of 'gauchar' (grazing land) and non-arable land from the Gujarat government to build a township and special economic zone, the state Assembly was informed on Friday.

Responding to a query raised by Aam Aadmi Party's Jamjodhpur MLA Hemant Ahir, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who handles the revenue portfolio, said the group had sought 93,900 square metres of land in Khodiyar village in Ahmedabad and Dantali village in Gandhinagar.

Patel, in his written reply, informed the House the Adani Group had sought this land in exchange for its own plots of equal area in these villages.

It has also sought 202 square metres of non-arable land in Jaspur village in Gandhinagar without this exchange mechanism, the CM said.

The Adani Group wants land in Ahmedabad district to "develop a Special Economic Zone as part of its state-of-the-art township" while land in Gandhinagar district has been sought for the purpose of a township, the CM said.

These demands are pending with the state government, Patel added.

The Budget session of the Gujarat Assembly is currently underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 23:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.