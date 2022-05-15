Adani group to buy 49% stake in Quintillion Media for undisclosed amount

-
ALSO READ
Adani makes foray into media business with Quintillion stake
Adani Enterprises incorporates wholly-owned arm for media related biz
Adani Enterprises Q4 net up 30% to Rs 304 cr on spurt in airport business
Adani Wilmar, Adani Power: Is it time to book profit in Adani Group stocks?
Brigade Enterprises posts Rs 78 cr profit in Dec quarter; revenue up 43%
-
AMG Media Networks, a unit of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate Adani Enterprises, will pick a 49 per cent stake in Raghav Bahl-curated digital business news platform Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed sum, according to a regulatory filing.
Earlier in March, Adani Enterprises announced its foray into the media business by acquiring an unspecified minority stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd (QBML).
It has signed a Shareholders'' Agreement with Quintillion Media Ltd (QML) and QBML and a share purchase agreement with QML, QBML and Quint Digital Media Ltd (QDML) in connection with its proposed acquisition of a 49 per cent stake in QBML, said Adani Enterprises in a late-night regulatory filing on May 13.
"The SHA and SPA record the terms of agreement with respect to the acquisition of 49 per cent equity shares of QBML by AMG Media and the inter se rights and obligations and other matters in connection therewith," said Adani Enterprises.
QBML is a business and financial news company and operates a leading business news digital platform BloombergQuint.
This was also confirmed by Quint Digital Media Ltd through a separate regulatory filing to the exchanges.
"We would like to inform you that pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding dated March 1, 2022, the Company and its material subsidiaries Quintillion Media Limited and Quintillion Business Media Ltd have signed definite agreements with AMG Media Networks Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, to conclude the divestment of 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd," it said.
Adani Enterprises had on March 1, 2022, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Quint and announced to foray into the media business of by acquiring an unspecified minority stake in QBML.
"The proposed transaction with the Adani Group is only for QBM which is a digital business news platform and not in relation to other digital media/ media tech properties owned by Quint Digital viz. The Quint, Quintype Technologies, the new minute and Youthkiawaaz," it had said.
The port-to-energy conglomerate helmed by Gautam Adani has been eyeing entry into the media space for the past few months.
In September last year, it hired veteran journalist Sanjay Pugalia to lead its media company, Adani Media Ventures.
Adani Group has a market capitalisation of over USD 150 billion, comprising seven publicly listed companies that are in the business of operating airports and ports, power generation and transmission, coal and city gas distribution network.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU