Neuberg Diagnostics to double its labs in next two years: Chairman

chain Neuberg has plans to double its laboratories and touchpoints from the present 150 labs and 1,000 touchpoints present across the globe in the next two years, a senior company official said on Sunday.

The firm, one of the fastest growing diagnostic in India, with presence in USA, UAE and South Africa, will expand by establishing centres in eastern Africa, western Africa, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Germany, Chairman of Neuberg and Managing Director of Trivitron Healthcare Group G S K Velu said.

As far as India, the Chennai-headquartered company will expand its presence by setting up 400 labs and 4,000 touchpoints from the present 100 and 400 in the country while it will increase from 21 labs to 100 labs and 200 to 600 touch points in Tamil Nadu over the next two years, Velu told PTI on the sidelines of opening a new state-of-the-art regional reference laboratory here.

The company also virtually opened labs in Ooty, Erode and one inside the Women's Centre by Motherhood Hospitals and will soon open labs in Pollachi and Valparai in the district and 10 other locations.

The new lab, inaugurated by Coimbatore Mayor A Kalpana, is equipped to conduct and process a wide variety of tests.

Neuberg Diagnostics brings capabilities to perform over 6,000 varieties of pathological investigations and promotes prevention and early diagnosis, focused wellness programmes and structured disease management programmes for rare diseases using the most advanced technologies assisted by data science and AI tools, Velu pointed out.

The company also provides hospital laboratory management services, preventive health checkups, corporate wellness, home health services and drive through phlebotomy services, Velu said.

The company offers 50 per cent concession to the needy and those holding BPL ration cards. Similarly, 15 to 20 per cent concession will be provided to senior citizens.

