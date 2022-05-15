Neuberg Diagnostics to double its labs in next two years: Chairman

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka faces worst currency depreciation, tourism affected: Lanka IOC MD
Sri Lanka to ease regulations over control of foreign earnings conversion
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu: Report
Sri Lanka seeks up to $4 bn ahead of IMF talks; Pak to name finance chief
Sri Lanka inflation surges to 21.5% in March 2022 amid economic crisis
-
Diagnostics chain Neuberg Diagnostics has plans to double its laboratories and touchpoints from the present 150 labs and 1,000 touchpoints present across the globe in the next two years, a senior company official said on Sunday.
The firm, one of the fastest growing diagnostic companies in India, with presence in USA, UAE and South Africa, will expand by establishing centres in eastern Africa, western Africa, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Germany, Chairman of Neuberg Diagnostics and Managing Director of Trivitron Healthcare Group G S K Velu said.
As far as India, the Chennai-headquartered company will expand its presence by setting up 400 labs and 4,000 touchpoints from the present 100 and 400 in the country while it will increase from 21 labs to 100 labs and 200 to 600 touch points in Tamil Nadu over the next two years, Velu told PTI on the sidelines of opening a new state-of-the-art regional reference laboratory here.
The company also virtually opened labs in Ooty, Erode and one inside the Women's Centre by Motherhood Hospitals and will soon open labs in Pollachi and Valparai in the district and 10 other locations.
The new lab, inaugurated by Coimbatore Mayor A Kalpana, is equipped to conduct and process a wide variety of tests.
Neuberg Diagnostics brings capabilities to perform over 6,000 varieties of pathological investigations and promotes prevention and early diagnosis, focused wellness programmes and structured disease management programmes for rare diseases using the most advanced technologies assisted by data science and AI tools, Velu pointed out.
The company also provides hospital laboratory management services, preventive health checkups, corporate wellness, home health services and drive through phlebotomy services, Velu said.
The company offers 50 per cent concession to the needy and those holding BPL ration cards. Similarly, 15 to 20 per cent concession will be provided to senior citizens.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU