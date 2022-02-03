Adani Power posts Rs 218 crore consolidated net profit for Dec quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tata, Adani plants may get to sell on power exchanges amid coal crisis
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
Adani Power gets NCLT nod to acquire Essar's 1,200 MW Mahan project in MP
Adani Electricity to roll out 700,000 smart meters for Mumbai customers
Adani Ports' net profit jumps 77% to Rs 1,342 crore in June quarter
-
Adani Power on Thursday posted Rs 218.49 crore consolidated net profit for December quarter 2021-22.
The company incurred a loss of Rs 288.74 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing stated.
Total income stood at Rs 5,593.58 crore in the quarter. It was Rs 7,099.20 crore in the same period a year ago.
Total expense was at Rs 5,389.24 crore in the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, it was Rs 7,304.95 crore.
The company said capacity utilization was impacted in the quarter due to shortage of domestic coal and high prices of imported coal.
The Tiroda plant was the only plant to report an increase in capacity utilization, whereas the Udupi plant was shut down for the entire quarter due to "backdown" by Karnataka power distribution companies on account of high import coal prices.
As a result of the above, during the quarter, Adani Power achieved a consolidated average Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 40.9 per cent and sales volume of 10.5 billion units as compared to a PLF of 75.1 per cent and sales volume of 19.1 billion units recorded in the year-ago period.
"We are confident that the actions being taken by the government to enhance fuel security and reform fuel availability will help reduce cost of electricity, providing our industrial sector the competitive advantage necessary to grow and expand, and our underserved masses the means necessary for upliftment," Managing Director Anil Sardana said.
"We are also certain that the imminent resolution of various regulatory matters pertaining to our power plants will pave the way for enhancing our liquidity position and bring closure to the long outstanding issues," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU