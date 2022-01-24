Adani to invest Rs 4,600 crore in two data centre projects in Uttar Pradesh

-
According to UP MSME and export promotion minister Sidharth Nath Singh, Adani Enterprises is setting up two data centres, totalling a cost of Rs 4,646 crore, in Noida sectors 62 and 80 respectively.
He claimed UP has so far garnered investment of nearly Rs 18,000 crore in the high technology landscape of data centres. “We have a clear focus to make UP a front-ranking state in India and to generate more and more employment for the youth.” About other projects, Singh said the NIDP Developers was setting up a data centre worth Rs 1,697 crore at the Knowledge Park in Greater Noida.
