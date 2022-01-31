Adani Total Gas Ltd to invest Rs 20,000 cr in city gas over eight years

After winning a bid to supply gas to 14 additional cities, Adani Total Gas on Monday said it would invest Rs 20,000 Cr in the city gas sector in the next eight years. Adani Total Gas, a joint venture between the Adani Group and TotalEnergies of France, has won licenses to expand its (CGD) network to 14 new geographical areas (GAs) in the recently concluded 11th round of CGD bidding by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). ATGL is now the largest company catering to 52 areas. Of this, 19 are operated along with its strategic JV partner Indian Oil Corporation. These 52 GAs account for 15% of the country covering 124 districts across 18 States and 3 UTs. “Adani Total Gas is one of India’s pioneers in environment-friendly piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG). Now with the authorization of additional 14 geographical areas, our presence expands from 39 to 95 districts,” said Suresh Manglani, CEO of Adani Total Gas.

