Adani Transmission reports 22% rise in first quarter net profit

Adani Transmission Ltd on Thursday reported a 22 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter at Rs 433.34 crore.
During the same period of the last fiscal, the company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 355.40 crore.
Its total income during the period under review was Rs 2,935.72 crore, higher by 15.45 per cent from Rs 2,542.84 crore earned during the first quarter of FY21.
In a statement, the company said that the results are a validation of strong fundamentals of Adani Transmission Ltd and reiterates reliability, responsiveness and sustainability of Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd thus creating value for ATL.
"Adani Transmission is constantly evolving and growing into a trend setting organization. ATL's recent acquisitions (APTL and WKTL) and robust under construction pipeline will further bolster its Pan-India presence, consolidating further its position as the largest private sector transmission company in India and moving it closer to its goal of 20,000 ckt km of transmission lines by 2022," said Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd.
"ATL is maintaining 24x7 quality power supply despite challenges posed by health and pandemic issues. The journey towards robust ESG framework and practicing culture of safety is integral to its pursuit for enhanced long-term value creation for all stakeholders," Sardana added.
--IANS
rrb/sn/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
