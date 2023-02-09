Adani Wilmar denies 'raid', says no irregularities found at Himachal store

-
ALSO READ
Adani Wilmar bucks weak trend in group companies; surges 5% post Q3 results
Adani Wilmar falls 4% on low single digit revenue growth guidance for Q2
Adani Wilmar's Solan facility raided for alleged GST violations: Report
CBI raids Manish Sisodia's house; 'We welcome them', says CM Kejriwal
Why do states want a bigger share of GST?
-
Adani Wilmar has issued a statement saying that the Himachal Pradesh GST Department officials did not find any irregularities in the operations and dealings of the company, the Business Today reported.
The statement further clarified that the company is not required to pay any liability in cash.
"The officials did not find any irregularities in the operations and dealings conducted by the company. We would like to clarify that the concerns specific to GST payments in cash, citing GST law under Rule 86B, the company is not required to pay the tax liability.” the statement said according to the report.
The Adani Wilmar statement went on to deny any raid on the company and clarified that it was a routine inspection by relevant authorities.
The company has also affirmed that they are committed to conducting business in a responsible and transparent manner, and all their operations are in full compliance with the relevant laws and regulations. And also confirmed that the depot operations are functioning normally after the visit, according to the report.
The Himachal Pradesh State Excise and Taxation Department had raided the Adani Wilmar store in the state and checked for documents in the godown till late in night on Wednesday.
Another team of the South Enforcement Zone of the Excise Department had also reached the store on the same night.
Adani Wilmar is a joint venture between business conglomerate Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 19:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU