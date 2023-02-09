Adani Wilmar denies 'raid', says no irregularities found at Himachal store

has issued a statement saying that the GST Department officials did not find any irregularities in the operations and dealings of the company, the Business Today reported.

The statement further clarified that the company is not required to pay any liability in cash.

"The officials did not find any irregularities in the operations and dealings conducted by the company. We would like to clarify that the concerns specific to GST payments in cash, citing GST law under Rule 86B, the company is not required to pay the tax liability.” the statement said according to the report.

The statement went on to deny any raid on the company and clarified that it was a routine inspection by relevant authorities.

The company has also affirmed that they are committed to conducting business in a responsible and transparent manner, and all their operations are in full compliance with the relevant laws and regulations. And also confirmed that the depot operations are functioning normally after the visit, according to the report.

The State Excise and Taxation Department had raided the store in the state and checked for documents in the godown till late in night on Wednesday.

Another team of the South Enforcement Zone of the Excise Department had also reached the store on the same night.

Adani Wilmar is a joint venture between business conglomerate Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar.