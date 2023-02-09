JUST IN
Adani Wilmar denies raid, says no irregularities found at Himachal store
India's rural markets impacted due to high food inflation, says Alan Jope
Adani Group companies stocks resume decline on MSCI free float review
Trafigura faces $577 million loss after uncovering nickel fraud in India
Vedanta Resources' liquidity depends on $2 bn fundraising: S&P report
Adani Power receives NCLT's approval for merger of six subsidiaries
Google announces AI-enabled updates to its search, maps, translate services
Twitter to charge $100 fee from developers for access to its basic API
Himachal Excise, Taxation Dept inspects stocks of Adani Wilmar at Parwanoo
Adani faced margin call on $1.1 bn loan before repaying in full: Report
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
LIC's net income jumps manifold to Rs 8,334.2 crore in December quarter
icon-arrow-left
Ola Electric unveils 5 electric motorcycles, launch planned next year
Business Standard

Adani Wilmar denies 'raid', says no irregularities found at Himachal store

Adani Wilmar has issued a statement saying that it was a routine inspection by relevant authorities and not a raid

Topics
Adani Wilmar | Himachal Pradesh | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO

Adani Wilmar has issued a statement saying that the Himachal Pradesh GST Department officials did not find any irregularities in the operations and dealings of the company, the Business Today reported.

The statement further clarified that the company is not required to pay any liability in cash.

"The officials did not find any irregularities in the operations and dealings conducted by the company. We would like to clarify that the concerns specific to GST payments in cash, citing GST law under Rule 86B, the company is not required to pay the tax liability.” the statement said according to the report.

The Adani Wilmar statement went on to deny any raid on the company and clarified that it was a routine inspection by relevant authorities.

The company has also affirmed that they are committed to conducting business in a responsible and transparent manner, and all their operations are in full compliance with the relevant laws and regulations. And also confirmed that the depot operations are functioning normally after the visit, according to the report.

The Himachal Pradesh State Excise and Taxation Department had raided the Adani Wilmar store in the state and checked for documents in the godown till late in night on Wednesday.

Another team of the South Enforcement Zone of the Excise Department had also reached the store on the same night.

Adani Wilmar is a joint venture between business conglomerate Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Wilmar

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 19:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.