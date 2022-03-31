ADB and HSBC India establish $ 100 mn guarantee plan for microcredit

-
ALSO READ
Rating agency ICRA lowers MFI asset growth estimate to 12-14% for FY22
Reserve Bank of India likely to tweak norms to reduce MFI risk
Spandana Sphoorty looks to steady ship after over 4 months of uncertainty
MFIs' qualifying asset threshold has to be lowered, says Alok Misra
MFIs want Rs 3 lakh as loan cut-off to widen scope of eligible borrowers
-
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and HSBC India have signed an agreement to establish a $100 million partial guarantee program to support more than 0.4 million micro-borrowers, especially women running small businesses.
The agreement will provide financing of an equivalent of $30 million that will be initially disbursed to three micro finance institutions (MFIs) in India by April 2022. The partial guarantee arrangement will help MFIs to access funding for on-lending activities as they expand operations after the coronavirus pandemic.
ADB, a Manila-based multilateral funding agency, in a statement said HSBC will expand its lending to microfinance institutions (MFIs) and non-bank finance companies, with ADB partially guaranteeing the loans. This will expand HSBC’s risk appetite and deployed capital, helping to enhance private sector financing and improve financial inclusion in India. It is ADB’s first partnership with HSBC.
Anshukant Taneja, Microfinance Program Lead at ADB, said MFIs have emerged as lifelines for underserved clients such as low-income households and small businesses as they struggled to access finance during the pandemic.
Microfinance in India has had a massive impact on people’s lives as they struggled to cope with the global pandemic. It plays a critical role in enabling financial inclusion and ensuring last-mile delivery of microcredit, said Rajat Verma, Head-Commercial Banking, HSBC India.
ADB’s Microfinance Program was launched in 2010 and has provided more than $1.8 billion in loans and helped mobilize $881 million in co-financing. It has provided access to microloans for more than eight million borrowers, 98 per cent of them women.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU