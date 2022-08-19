Advertising in movie halls: From still cards to experiential marketing

With the arrival of cable and satellite TV in the 1990s, national advertisers switched to brand-building on TV screens. Brands such as Asian Paints, Fevicol, Cadbury and Vodafone used the reach of mass TV to propagate their message.

At a recent event to showcase its new in-cinema platform, multiplex chain drew attention to a commercial for car-maker Maruti Suzuki. This wasn't a conventional ad projected on a giant screen in front of viewers. Instead, it used the walls of the cinema hall to show the car driving into the main screen.

