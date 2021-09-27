Aerospace Engineers wins long-term contract for key components from Boeing

-
-
Salem-based Aerospace Engineers has signed a long-term contract with Boeing to manufacture and supply critical aviation components and parts for the global aerospace major.
Aerospace Engineers will be setting up a new manufacturing facility, dedicated for civil aerospace production at Hosur with covered building space of 125,000 square feet and also expanding its existing Salem facility with an additional covered building space of 50,000 square feet over the next 24 months with an investment of Rs 150 crore. This additional facility will generate employment for 1,000 people.
The contract order was handed over by Ashwani Bhargava, director, supply chain management of Boeing India to R Sundaram, chief executive officer and managing director, Aerospace Engineers in the presence of Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin. The cooperation between Aerospace Engineers and Boeing is a significant milestone and will provide an impetus to the growing aerospace and defense ecosystem in Salem and Hosur and Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor, the state government said in a statement on Monday.
Aerospace was started in the year 1988 as a micro enterprise and grew progressively to small and then to medium enterprise as now. For over three decades, Aerospace Engineers has been dedicated to manufacturing and supplying high-precision and high-quality parts and sub#assemblies to customers in the aerospace and defense industry. The company has several technologically advanced manufacturing capabilities, processes, unique test facilities and qualifications with several airworthiness and quality certifications, it said. The statement added that this is a step towards Stalin’s vision of “Made in Tamil Nadu”.
