Business Standard

Agritech startup Otipy appoints Rohit Sood as chief business officer

Otipy is currently serving more than 5 lakh customers in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai

Topics
Startup India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rohit Sood, Otipy chief business officer
Rohit Sood, Otipy chief business officer

Agritech startup Otipy, a marketplace for fresh fruits and vegetables, has appointed Rohit Sood as the Chief Business Officer to drive the next phase of business expansion.

Rohit is a senior retail and e-commerce leader having more than 16 years of experience in setting up and scaling business at well-known retail & e-commerce companies like SPAR, Carrefour, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall and JioMart.

"In his previous stint he was the growth marketing head for JioMart at Reliance Retail where he was responsible for demand generation for the JioMart B2C platform," the company said in a statement.

Otipy is currently serving more than 5 lakh customers in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. More than 20,000 farmers across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharashtra supply Otipy with its produce.

Otipy is operated by Crofarm Agriproducts Pvt Ltd. It was launched in 2020 by Varun Khurana.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 19:03 IST

