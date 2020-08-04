AI-powered video analytics platform Wobot raises $2.5 mn from Sequoia

Wobot Intelligence, an AI-powered video analytics platform, has raised $2.5 million in pre-series A funding from Wobot’s tool connects to any existing CCTV (closed-circuit television) or other forms of cameras and helps monitor process compliance while detecting and tracking anomalies in an organisation’s standard operating procedures (SOPs). It offers video analytics for SOPs which include hygiene, safety, productivity, and customer experience to customers across industries.

Founded by Adit Chhabra, Tapan Dixit, and Tanay Dixit, Wobot will use the funds for global expansion and strengthening its proprietary technology platform. It will also help the company make some key executive appointments, expand sales and marketing efforts apart from broadening and accelerating product development to cater to more use cases and customers.

“Wobot’s vision has always been to create a transparent and seamless workplace with 100 per cent process compliance where the camera acts as a third eye and provides continuous feedback for employees on the job,” said Adit Chhabra, co-founder and CEO of Wobot. “This does not necessarily mean only pointing out violations but also giving a pat on the back for following the right SOPs and adhering to compliances," he said.

CCTVs are common in factories, restaurants, workplaces, and several other sectors but are monitored ineffectively by humans in a big control room with multiple monitors. The vast amount of this data is unused and does not give any meaningful or actionable insights. Wobot resolves this big gap with ‘smarter video analytics solutions that leverage deep learning to achieve more productive and automated monitoring. These solutions can be personalised and implemented across industries such as hospitality, manufacturing, pharma and retail among others. Wobot has completed over 10,000 installations for customers including CultFit, Rebel Foods and Max Estates and Housing.

“Increased concern for hygiene and safety post-Covid-19 has heightened the importance of process compliance,” said Ashish Agrawal, principal, Sequoia Capital India LLP. “ is excited to partner with the Wobot team as they build a global SaaS business serving this enterprise need,” he said.