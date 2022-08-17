JUST IN
AI selects RateGain to adjust ticket prices with real-time airfare data

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
Air India. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Air India has selected technology company RateGain to provide its product called 'AirGain' that will assist in dynamically adjusting ticket prices with real-time, accurate and high-quality airfare data, a statement said on Wednesday.

Tata Group-owned Air India maintains a fleet of 113 planes that operate over 500 daily flights, its statement noted.

"AirGain offers actionable insights to quickly react to market price change and stay ahead of the competition through its scalable and intuitive analytical capabilities," it said.

Airlines gain competitive intelligence by analyzing market data in real-time, it added.

AirGain's ability to track historical trends and fare changes on the most-profitable routes makes it easy for revenue and commercial teams to stay on top of every market development, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 16:32 IST

