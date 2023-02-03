JUST IN
Cognizant Q4 net profit down 9.6% YoY, meets annual guidance for FY22
Alembic Pharma Q3 net dips 29% to Rs 122 cr, revenue rises to Rs 1,509 cr
Mahindra Lifespaces Q3 net up 33% to Rs 33.21 cr, income rises to Rs 198 cr
Deepak Fertilisers Q3 net up 40% to Rs 252 cr, revenue rises to Rs 2,754 cr
Berger Paints Q3 net down 20.4% to Rs 201 cr; revenue up 6% to Rs 2,694 cr
Dabur net falls 5.4% to Rs 476 cr in Q3, revenue crosses Rs 3,000 cr mark
Man Infraconstruction Q3 consolidated profit rises 126% to Rs 90.60 crore
Apollo Tyres Q3 results: Net profit rises 30% to Rs 292 cr, revenue up 13%
Coromandel International logs Q3 standalone profit after tax at Rs 539 cr
Tata Consumer Products Q3 net rises 25.6% to Rs 364 cr, revenue up 8.29%
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Cognizant Q4 net profit down 9.6% YoY, meets annual guidance for FY22
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Aided by subsidiary sale, India Cements record net profit of Rs 90.73 crore

The exceptional income item of Rs 294.28 crore is the profit on sale of investments made in Springway Mining Private Ltd

Topics
India Cements | Cement sector | cement firms

IANS  |  Chennai 

A Kolkata-registered company, SMPL owns limestone reserves, a key cement input, in Madhya Pradesh and is planning to come up with a cement unit there

Aided by Rs 294.28 crore profit on sale of investments, cement major India Cements Ltd closed Q3 of FY23 with a net profit of Rs 90.73 crore.

In a regulatory filing India Cements on Friday said it closed the quarter ended December 31, 2022 with a revenue from operations of Rs 1,219.46 crore (Q3FY22 Rs 1,108.46 crore) and a net profit of Rs 90.73 crore (Rs 3.30 crore).

The exceptional income item of Rs 294.28 crore is the profit on sale of investments made in Springway Mining Private Ltd.

According to India Cements, during the quarter under review, the company concluded the sale of investment held in its subsidiary Springway Mining Private Limited (SMPL) for an agreed consideration of Rs 476.88 crore vide Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) on October 10, 2022.

--IANS

vj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India Cements

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 12:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.