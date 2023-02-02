JUST IN
Dabur net falls 5.4% to Rs 476 cr in Q3, revenue crosses Rs 3,000 cr mark
Man Infraconstruction Q3 consolidated profit rises 126% to Rs 90.60 crore
Apollo Tyres Q3 results: Net profit rises 30% to Rs 292 cr, revenue up 13%
Coromandel International logs Q3 standalone profit after tax at Rs 539 cr
Tata Consumer Products Q3 net rises 25.6% to Rs 364 cr, revenue up 8.29%
Aditya Birla Capital's Q3 net up 27% YoY as retail, SME lending grows
HDFC Q3 net profit rises 13% to Rs 3,691 crore, impairments decline
Airtel Africa Q3 net profit rises 7.5% to Rs 1,586 cr, revenue up 10.7%
Sundaram Home Finance reports net profit of Rs 52.56 crore in Q3
Max Healthcare Q3 PAT up 7% to Rs 269 cr, revenue rises to Rs 1,559 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Britannia Industries opts for promotions as raw material prices fall
icon-arrow-left
Govt-recognised startups eligible for angel tax exemption: DPIIT Secy
Business Standard

Berger Paints Q3 net down 20.4% to Rs 201 cr; revenue up 6% to Rs 2,694 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 252.97 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Berger Paints said in a regulatory filing

Topics
Berger Paints | Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Berger Paints
Berger Paints total expenses were at Rs 2,437.84 crore, up 9.39 per cent in Q3/FY23, as against Rs 2,228.56 crore a year ago

Berger Paints India Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 20.47 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 201.17 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 252.97 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Berger Paints said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 5.59 per cent at Rs 2,693.59 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,550.77 crore in the year-ago period.

Berger Paints total expenses were at Rs 2,437.84 crore, up 9.39 per cent in Q3/FY23, as against Rs 2,228.56 crore a year ago.

Shares of Berger Paints India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 540.95 on BSE, down 1.59 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Berger Paints

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 19:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.