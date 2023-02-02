Berger Paints Q3 net down 20.4% to Rs 201 cr; revenue up 6% to Rs 2,694 cr

-
-
Berger Paints India Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 20.47 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 201.17 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 252.97 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Berger Paints said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations was up 5.59 per cent at Rs 2,693.59 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,550.77 crore in the year-ago period.
Berger Paints total expenses were at Rs 2,437.84 crore, up 9.39 per cent in Q3/FY23, as against Rs 2,228.56 crore a year ago.
Shares of Berger Paints India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 540.95 on BSE, down 1.59 per cent from the previous close.
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 19:52 IST
