Alembic Pharma Q3 net dips 29% to Rs 122 cr, revenue rises to Rs 1,509 cr

Topics
Alembic Pharmaceuticals | Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals
Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined by 29 per cent to Rs 122 crore in the December quarter.

The Vadodara-based drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 172 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,509 crore in the period under review from Rs 1,272 crore in the year-ago period, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

"The company witnessed top-line growth across all the verticals. In particular, the API business outperformed with a 65 per cent growth during the quarter," Alembic Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Pranav Amin stated.

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 20:39 IST

