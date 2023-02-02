Alembic Pharma Q3 net dips 29% to Rs 122 cr, revenue rises to Rs 1,509 cr

-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined by 29 per cent to Rs 122 crore in the December quarter.
The Vadodara-based drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 172 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,509 crore in the period under review from Rs 1,272 crore in the year-ago period, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.
"The company witnessed top-line growth across all the verticals. In particular, the API business outperformed with a 65 per cent growth during the quarter," Alembic Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Pranav Amin stated.
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 20:39 IST
