Air India harassing travels agents selling Vande Bharat tickets: Group

is allowing travel agents to sell seats only on select flights under the Mission and "other inventories have been blocked", the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has alleged.

In a statement late on Thursday night, it alleged that at a juncture when economies are trying to revive and come back on their feet, continues to play "monopolistic".

"After our repeated request to your good-selves, agents were permitted to book on the GDS (global distribution system), but now inventories have been blocked and selective sectors are only being permitted. This is totally unfair and biased," it added.

The TAAI has over 2,500 travel agent as its members.

"We once again request you ( and Air India) to ensure that accredited member travel agents are given due respect and permitted to promote and sell airline seats... on all sectors that are being operated by under the Mission," it said.

Moreover, Air India should withdraw its statements asking the passengers to report any issue of overcharging by travel agents for flights under Mission.



"Such communications (of Air India) are demeaning to our member agents in the trade who you call 'Travel Partners'."



The TAAI has written two letters on this matter -- one on July 30 and another on August 6 -- to the and Air India.

On July 29, Air India had said on Twitter that passengers booking tickets through travel agents on operating under the Vande Bharat Mission must not pay more than the fares mentioned on Air India's website.

It had added: "Passengers facing any issue of overcharging by travel agents may kindly write to us on gmsm@airindia.in."



Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, since May 6, special were being operated by Air India under the Vande Bharat Mission to help people stranded abroad reach their destinations. Private carriers too have operated a certain number of flights under this mission.