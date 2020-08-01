JUST IN
PM Modi asks telecom sector to focus on self-reliance and security
Business Standard

Covid-19: Govt unlikely to meet Rs 2.1 trillion divestment target for FY21

With ambitious FY21 target of Rs 2.1 trn unlikely to be met, govt to push through LIC IPO, privatisation of BPCL or Concor

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

The FY21 target of Rs 2.1-trillion disinvestment is unlikely to be met because of the the severe economic slowdown caused by the pandemics. However, the Centre is trying to push some big-ticket stake sales as a show of intent.

The ones officials are cautiously confident about carrying out in the second half of the year include the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India and the privatisation of either Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) or Concor. Before the slowdown and after the Union Budget was presented, officials in Department of Investment and ...

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 06:10 IST

