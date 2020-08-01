Covid-19: Govt unlikely to meet Rs 2.1 trillion divestment target for FY21

The FY21 target of Rs 2.1-trillion disinvestment is unlikely to be met because of the the severe economic slowdown caused by the pandemics. However, the Centre is trying to push some big-ticket stake sales as a show of intent.

The ones officials are cautiously confident about carrying out in the second half of the year include the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India and the privatisation of either Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) or Concor. Before the slowdown and after the Union Budget was presented, officials in Department of Investment and ...