Flexi-staffing industry's Q3 growth lowest in past 10 quarters: ISF report
Business Standard

Air India executive deletes LinkedIn post on option to buy 370 aircraft

Company officials asked not to disclose details: Sources

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Air India’s Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer (CCTO) Nipun Aggarwal has deleted his Wednesday night’s LinkedIn post in which he had stated that the airline, in addition to the order of 470 planes, has the option to purchase 370 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing.

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 19:50 IST

